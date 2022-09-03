Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,995 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Performance
NYSE CVS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
