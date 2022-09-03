Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 275 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,219. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

