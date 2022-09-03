Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 592 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. 10,336,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,260,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.