Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 670 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA traded down $4.79 on Friday, reaching $332.99. The stock had a trading volume of 505,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,477. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

