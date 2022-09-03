Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) were up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 692,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
