Minds (MINDS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $955,809.88

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Minds coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minds has a market capitalization of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,963.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00131750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00034648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00086022 BTC.

Minds Profile

Minds (CRYPTO:MINDS) is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

