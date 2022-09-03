Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.0182 on Exchanges

Mist (MIST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $84,166.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mist has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

