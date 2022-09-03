Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.73 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 0.9 %

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $61,685.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 838,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.