Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

MHK opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.