monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

MNDY opened at $110.80 on Thursday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.