Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.03

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.03 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 20528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,779.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

