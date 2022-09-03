MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

MGI stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 1.18. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after buying an additional 5,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,619 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

