MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $300-303 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.60 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.47.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,969. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.15.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

