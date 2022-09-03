MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $390.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $277,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 833.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 905.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $113,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.