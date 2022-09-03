MONK Hits Market Capitalization of $297,710.91 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market cap of $297,710.91 and $13,076.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001816 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars.

