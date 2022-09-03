MoonBear.finance (MBF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81,004.87

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One MoonBear.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a total market cap of $81,004.87 and approximately $11,488.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.

MoonBear.finance Profile

MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.

Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance

