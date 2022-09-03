Moonfarm Finance (MFO) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Moonfarm Finance has a market capitalization of $49,906.29 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
