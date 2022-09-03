Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,685 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,783,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,356,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

