Moreno Evelyn V Buys Shares of 11,353 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Relx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. Relx Plc has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

Relx Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.