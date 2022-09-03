Moreno Evelyn V Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 678.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $79.70. 3,713,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,669. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

