Moreno Evelyn V Makes New $284,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,509 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

