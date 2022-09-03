Moreno Evelyn V Purchases Shares of 5,255 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,748,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.43. 4,086,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

