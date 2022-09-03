Moreno Evelyn V Sells 1,574 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2,239.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 272,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,589,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,828,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 732,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,286,000 after buying an additional 76,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 34,893,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,207,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

