Moreno Evelyn V Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $102.24. 3,460,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

