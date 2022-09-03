Morgan Stanley Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $217.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.22.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.10.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.