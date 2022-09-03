Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $70,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI opened at $243.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock worth $54,580,396 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

