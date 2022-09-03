Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,242.46

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,242.46 ($15.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,257.29 ($15.19). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,216 ($14.69), with a volume of 121,626 shares.

Murray International Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,242.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,237.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Murray International Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,284 ($15.51) per share, with a total value of £719.04 ($868.83).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

