MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 2.04 and last traded at 2.04. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on MustGrow Biologics in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MustGrow Biologics Trading Up 0.0 %

MustGrow Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MustGrow Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MustGrow Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.