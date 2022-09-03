MYCE (MYCE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $388,160.03

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MYCE has a total market cap of $388,160.03 and $68,421.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MYCE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MYCE has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MYCE

MYCE (CRYPTO:MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official website is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

