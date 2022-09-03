Nano (XNO) Price Down 1% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.02 million and $6.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005102 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.