NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $26,060.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.
NAOS Finance Profile
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,109,740 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
Buying and Selling NAOS Finance
