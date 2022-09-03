National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $10.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.6 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.