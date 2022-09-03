Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.66). Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.67).

Nationwide Building Society Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.01. The stock has a market cap of £14.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16.

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

