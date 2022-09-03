Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) vs. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $48.80 million 0.35 -$74.97 million ($12.27) -0.17 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $16.07 billion 3.94 $8.08 billion $50.10 11.59

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions. Neptune Wellness Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -110.52% -63.89% -42.54% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 39.97% 36.17% 27.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 2 6 11 0 2.47

Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,186.76%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $696.84, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Neptune Wellness Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Neptune Wellness Solutions is more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis and asthma in adults and pediatrics; Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma;Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; REGEN-COV for covid-19; and Kevzara solution for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Inmazeb injection for infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer; and develops product candidates for treating patients with eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic, infectious, and rare diseases; and cancer, pain, and hematologic conditions. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority; and AstraZeneca PLC. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.