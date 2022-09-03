Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $128.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.66. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

