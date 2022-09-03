Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $226.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,164,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,548. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.