NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.90

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.90 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 56.15 ($0.68). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69), with a volume of 6,588 shares trading hands.

NetScientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.49.

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

