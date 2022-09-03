NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.67. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 10,031 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.77.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Articles

