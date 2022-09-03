Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22. 25,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 16,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.28.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.