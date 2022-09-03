Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22. 25,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 16,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Network-1 Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Featured Articles

