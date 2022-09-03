Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

