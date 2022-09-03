New BitShares Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and approximately $228,352.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00779656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus.

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

