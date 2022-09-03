Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.45

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 199056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Newcrest Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Newcrest Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

