NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after buying an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

