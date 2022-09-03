NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 988,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $88,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 87,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.