NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.68. 126,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,914. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NICE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 48.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 668.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.