Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.19. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 4,600 shares traded.

Noble Roman’s Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

