Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) to Hold

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS Stock Performance

NRYYF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

