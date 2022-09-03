Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.1 %

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 10,039,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $36.43.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Nordstrom by 13.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.