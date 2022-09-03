NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NLOK. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 4,649,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,790. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after purchasing an additional 953,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.