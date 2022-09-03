Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.